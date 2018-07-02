Explore Shimokitazawa Atsugi, Japan - Southwest of the heart of the Tokyo Megalopolis, lies a neighborhood that at first glance could be mistaken for Williamsburg in Brooklyn or Fish Town in Philadelphia, it is an area filled with coffee shops, vintage clothing stores, record shops and restaurants. Amongst the narrow streets and hills, locals and visitors, the old and the young, intermingle in a place that has become the bohemian center for modern day Tokyo: Shimokitazawa.



FAIR WINDS AND FOLLOWING SEAS: Words from our CMC Atsugi, Japan - Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Valissa Tisdale has served at NAF Atsugi since January 2017. Her time here is coming to a close as she prepares to go to her next assignment in Guam as the Naval Region Marianas Regional Command Master Chief. Tisdale has been in the Navy since 1989 and is approaching 29 years of service to the United States and her shipmates.







Space Available Atsugi, Japan - While the Navy offers many benefits for Sailors beyond a military career, including education opportunities, medical and dental care and access to both the NEX and Commissary, there’s one that many service members may not be well informed about or don’t often take advantage of, and that is Space-A travel.







NAS Whidbey Island SAR conducts a Medical Evacuation from Eliza Island A Search and Rescue (SAR) team from Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island conducted a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from Eliza Island on Sunday, Jul. 1, 2018, to Peace Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.

