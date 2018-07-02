Commander, Navy Installations Command Notification
Navy region commanders have announced summer uniform shifts for their respective areas of responsibility.
For more information: Click Here

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Hannah Hasbargen runs Military Working Dog (MWD) Koto through an obedience course at NSA Naples June 25, 2018. The MWD unit, including their K-9 counter parts, regularly support security efforts in Djibouti and Qatar. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Hoffner/Released) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Benjamin Berzinis tests the source water supply for mineral and calcium content at NSA Naples June 29, 2018. The potable water used at all three NSA Naples sites runs through a seven-step-process and is tested daily at each location to ensure U.S. and local drinking water standards are met. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Hoffner/Released) Leading Seaman Brenton Drummond, from Melbourne Victoria, Australia, assigned to Royal Australian Navy guided-missile frigate HMAS Melbourne (FFG 05), participates in a bowling tournament at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam bowling alley, during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger/Released) Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, Det. Guam and Naval Base Guam Port Authority, load ammo cans to a cargo ship at Naval Base Guam, July 2, 2018. NCHB 1 Det. Guam, assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, is the Navy’s only active duty cargo handling battalion, and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kryzentia Richards)
Explore Shimokitazawa
Jul 2 2018

Atsugi, Japan - Southwest of the heart of the Tokyo Megalopolis, lies a neighborhood that at first glance could be mistaken for Williamsburg in Brooklyn or Fish Town in Philadelphia, it is an area filled with coffee shops, vintage clothing stores, record shops and restaurants. Amongst the narrow streets and hills, locals and visitors, the old and the young, intermingle in a place that has become the bohemian center for modern day Tokyo: Shimokitazawa. 
FAIR WINDS AND FOLLOWING SEAS: Words from our CMC
Jul 2 2018

Atsugi, Japan - Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Valissa Tisdale has served at NAF Atsugi since January 2017. Her time here is coming to a close as she prepares to go to her next assignment in Guam as the Naval Region Marianas Regional Command Master Chief.  Tisdale has been in the Navy since 1989 and is approaching 29 years of service to the United States and her shipmates.

 
Space Available
Jul 2 2018

Atsugi, Japan - While the Navy offers many benefits for Sailors beyond a military career, including education opportunities, medical and dental care and access to both the NEX and Commissary, there’s one that many service members may not be well informed about or don’t often take advantage of, and that is Space-A travel.

 
NAS Whidbey Island SAR conducts a Medical Evacuation from Eliza Island
Jul 2 2018

A Search and Rescue (SAR) team from Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island conducted a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from Eliza Island on Sunday, Jul. 1, 2018, to Peace Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.
NAF Atsugi participates in language exchange
Jun 29 2018

180629-N-YD204-0010 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 29, 2018) Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Commanding Officer Capt. Lloyd B. Mack, from Pensacola, Fla., speaks with a student from Terao Elementary School during a language exchange program. The students visited NAF Atsugi to practice English with Sailors as part of a recurring community service project to foster a greater relationship between the U.S. Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew C. Duncker/Released)

 

