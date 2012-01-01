Welcome to Naval Air Station Whiting Field Welcome to the Naval Air Station Whiting Field, located in beautiful northwest Florida. Naval Air Station Whiting Field occupies approximately 12,000 acres, including 13 outlying fields with three separate and fully operational airfields. Installation Information Our mission is to produce the military’s best trained “Aviation Warfighter. NAS Whiting Field is where the future of Naval Aviation begins. As the host of 21 tenant activities, including the Training Air Wing FIVE who produces over 1,200 pilots a year.



NAS Whiting Field owns 61% of Navy outlying landing fields, and 11% of all DoD flight hours are flown out of NAS Whiting.







Have any helpful tips that will enhance NAS Whiting Field? Please Visit Our NAS Whiting Field CO Suggestions Box! The NAS Whiting Field CO Suggestion Program is designed to provide an easy and efficient way for any member in our community an equal opportunity to share your idea(s) about how we can make the base function better. Please note the NAS Whiting Field CO Suggestion Program does not deal with big Navy or workforce matters (i.e. workforce reductions or position eliminations) nor is it a vehicle to deal with employee grievances or workplace concerns as those items should be submitted through the normal channels or chain of command.

