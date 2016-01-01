Welcome to Naval Support Activity Mid-South



A part of the Navy Region Midwest and the Navy Installations Command, NSA Mid-South serves as the Navy’s Human Resources Center of Excellence. Headquartered onboard NSA Mid-South are Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, the Navy Manpower Analysis Center, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Finance Center. More than 7,500 military, civilian, and contract personnel are assigned/work on base.

Installation Information

NSA Mid-South, located in Millington, Tennessee, just north of Memphis, serves as the Navy’s Human Resources Center of Excellence. Headquartered onboard NSA Mid-South are Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, the Navy Manpower Analysis Center, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Finance Center. More than 7,500 military, civilian, and contract personnel are assigned/work on base.



We are continuing our goal to become the Navy’s premiere support installation by striving to maintain excellence in our facilities and services. The efforts and accomplishments of the NSA Mid-South team have been recognized and rewarded the past several years by repeatedly earning both the Governor of Tennessee’s Quality Commitment Award and the Greater Memphis Association for Quality Leadership Award.



We have charted a challenging, and sometimes difficult, course for ourselves as we continue our journey toward excellence. We are open to innovation and continue to look for new ideas, methods, and alternatives to deliver mission effective and cost efficient readiness to the Navy’s Fleet, Fighter, and Family.



Welcome aboard!